Fire breaks out at Nawabpur godown, 14 units working

A devastating fire broke out at a tinshed godown at Nawabpur Market in Old Dhaka on Thursday night.

He said the fire broke out at 10:08pm at the tinshed godown. The Fire Service was informed about the fire at 10:08pm. Fourteen units of Fire Service are now working to bring the fire under control.

However, the Fire Service official could not tell how the fire broke out at the godown.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Army have also joined the Fire Service to bring tyhe fire under control.

No casualty was reported so far and the reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.

On April 4, a devastating fire destroyed nearly 4,000 shops made of wood and tins at Bangabazar, the largest clothing marketplace of the country.