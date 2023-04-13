PM Sheikh Hasina wishes in New Year to build happy, smart Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday wished to build a happy and prosperous Smart Bangladesh in the coming years removing all darkness and hurdles.

“On eve of this Happy New Year, we are praying that we can remove all darkness and hurdles, and we can build a happy and prosperous smart Bangladesh,” she said, reports BSS.

The premier said this in a short video message, which will be aired by all media outlets of the country from the evening, to the people of the country on the eve of the Bangla New Year-1430 (Pahela Boishakh).

She said that the country has passed another year facing various types of hurdles and obstacles.

“Happy New Year,” she said, greeting all Bangladeshi people living at home and abroad.