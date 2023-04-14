Severe heatwave to continue two more days, rain after five days likely

The ongoing intense heatwave across the country will continue two more days, while the rain is likely to come after five days, said the Met Office in a weather bulletin on Friday evening.

Severe heatwave has gripped Khulna division, and Dhaka, Faridpur, Manikganj, Rajshahi, Pabna and Patuakhali districts.

Besides, mild to moderate heatwave is blowing over other regions of the country.

The day’s temperature is likely to remain unchanged or rise further over the next two days. However, rain or thundershower is likely to occur in the country’s northeastern region after five days.

Meanwhile, the country’s highest temperature this year was recorded in Chuadanga at 41.7 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The district also recorded the highest temperature across the country for 13 consecutive days, according to Chuadanga Weather Observatory.

Jaminur Rahman, in-charge of Chuadanga Weather Observatory, said: “Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature of the country this season at 41.7 degree Celsius in Chuadanga at 3pm on Friday. Besides, the highest temperature of the country was recorded in Chuadanga from April 2 to April 14.”

“There is currently no chance of rain. Consequently, this temperature will continue to rise. On top of that, a severe heat wave has begun today,” he said.

People in Chuadanga are experiencing scorching temperatures as a mild to severe heatwave continues to batter the district for the past two weeks. The extreme heat has put the working population in great trouble. Due to the heat, people are unwilling to leave their homes unless it is an emergency.