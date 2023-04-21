People enjoying comfortable, safe Eid journey this year, says Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said this year holiday makers have been enjoying safe and traffic jam free journey compared to the last few Eids.

Quader, also general secretary of the ruling Awami League, told this to reporters on Friday.

The minister said people had not been suffering on buses, trains and launches on their trips home for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Quader said that instructions have also been given to the officials concerned to make the return Eid trip smooth and comfortable.

He also mentioned that the government has allowed motorcycles on Padma Bridge for the travellers. Officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges have been instructed to be alert so that there is no suffering even on return trips after Eid.

Roads and Highways Department Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Noori, Bridges Department Secretary Manjur Hossain and senior officers were present at the time.