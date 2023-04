The government offices, banks, courts and financial institutions resumed on Monday after a five-day holidays for the Eid-ul-Fitr.

Officials and employees are started arriving the capital to join their respective work places.

The offices started at 9:00am and will end at 4:00pm, while the clients will be able to do banking between 10am-3:30pm.

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across the country with due religious fervor and festivity on April 22.