President Sahabuddin receives first ceremonial salute at Bangabhaban

President Mohammed Sahabuddin received the first ceremonial salute at the south-western part of the Credential Ground of the Bangabhaban on Tuesday.

The Head of the State inspected his first Guard of Honour at Bangabhaban after taking oath. As the President attended his first office at night (Monday Night), no ceremonial guard of honour was taken place, reports BSS.

Subsequently, the programme was held this morning. Family members and Bangabhaban officials witnessed the ceremony at about 10.30am.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the President Guard Regiment (PGR) extended him a guard of honour as part of the ceremony while a band group comprising army, navy, and air force played the welcome tune.

Earlier, as the country’s 22nd President, Valiant Freedom Fighter Mohammed Sahabuddin was replaced by the outgoing President M Abdul Hamid through an oath-taking ceremony at the Historic Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban on Monday.

President Sahabuddin’s family members, including wife Dr Rebecca Sultana and son Arshad Adnan Roni arrived at Bangabhaban at 8:50pm on Monday in a motorcade procession from his Gulshan residence.

On his arrival at Bangabhaban, a smart contingent of the horse-mounted President Guard Regiment (PGR) welcomed the President at the main gate.

From there, they took them to the main building gate, where he was greeted with flowers by the officials and employees of the Presidential palace.

Senior military and civil officials, including President’s Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present there.