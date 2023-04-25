Woman killed in Sylhet road mishap

A woman was killed and four injured in a crash between truck and CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Sylhet-Dhaka highway at Dakshin Surma upazila in Sylhet district on Monday afternoon.

The accident took place at Sath mile area of the upazila at around 1.30 pm.

Deceased Sultana Begum, 45, wife of Enam Ahmed, a resident of Adityapur village under Lala Bazaar union of the upazila.

According to locals, a speeding truck was going to Rashidpur from Sylhet in the afternoon. On the way, the truck rammed into a battery-run auto-rickshaw in the area, leaving the woman dead on the spot and four other passengers critically injured.

Dakshin Surma Police Station officer-in-charge Md Shamsudduha said being informed, police recovered the body and sent the injured to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.