Joty leads Tigresses to win against Sri Lanka after 9 years

Captain Nigar Sultana Joty led from the front as Bangladesh Women’s team pulled off a victory against Sri Lanka after nine year when they beat the hosts by six wickets in three-match T20 International series opener on Tuesday at Singhalese Cricket Stadium (SSC).

Joty hammered 51 ball-75 not out with seven fours and two sixes as Bangladesh raced to the victory with 146-4, overhauling Sri Lanka’s 145-6 in the penultimate delivery.

With Bangladesh needing eight runs in the last over, Ritu Moni was trapped run out for 23 ball-33 in the fourth ball of the innings, when the score was level.

Joty however dashed Sri Lanka’s hope to take the match to the super over, taking a single in the fifth ball that ensured Bangladesh’s victory. Sri Lanka earlier won the three-match ODI series by 1-0 after first two matches were washed out due to rain.

Bangladesh bowlers bowled in disciplined manner to make the task tougher for Lankans who elected to bat first after winning the toss. Fahim Khatun led the charge with accurate bowling that saw her taking 2-20 in four overs.

Fariha Trishna, Sultana Khatun, Nahida Akhter and Rabeya Khan also bowled serenely to take one wicket apiece.

Harshita Samarawickrama made team-high 45 off 44 for Sri Lanka and skipper Chamari Atapattu scored 38 after opening the innings. Even though Atapattu gave the side a whirlwind start, hitting two fours and three sixes apart from Samarawickrama, no one could capitalize on it.

Nilakshi de Silva was the other notable scorer with 29 not out.

Bangladesh lost openers Shamima Sultana and Rubya Haider for single digit figure in reply to be reduced to 23-2. Joty then led the counterattack as Bangladesh found themselves in position of winning. Joty firstly shared 51-run with Sobhana Mostary for the third wicket to help the side back on track and then added 61-run with Ritu Moni to ensure the victory.

Bangladesh will play the next two matches against Sri Lanka on May 11 and 13 at the same venue.