Cyclone Mocha completes landfall, ports now advised to raise signal No. 3

The very severe cyclonic storm Mocha moved North-Northeastwards and crossed fully over the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast at 6pm on Sunday, weakening into a deep land depression near Sittwe in the neighbouring country.

It is likely to move further inland and weaken gradually by precipitation (rainfall), said a Met Office bulletin.

Maritime port of Cox’s Bazar has been advised to lower great danger signal No 10, and hoist local cautionary signal no 3.

Maritime ports of Chattogram and Payra have been advised to lower great danger signal no. 8 and hoist local cautionary signal no. 3.

Maritime port of Mongla has been similarly advised to lower local warning signal no. 4 and hoist local cautionary signal no. 3.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.