PM Sheikh Hasina calls on President Shahabuddin

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban in the capital on Saturday (May 20) evening.

The Prime Minister informed the President about her recent tri-nation visit and discussed various issues relating to the affairs of the state.

The Prime Minister visited Japan, UK and USA from April 25 to May 9 and took part in different bilateral programmes on trade, investment and mutual cooperation with those countries, World Bank and IMF, President’s press secretary Md. Joynal Abedin said.

President Shahabuddin thanked and congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the successful visit. He particularly appreciated the premier’s excellence shown during the meeting with her counterparts and officials of the multilateral organizations.

The Prime Minister’s visit would further expand bilateral and multilateral ties, including trade and investment with Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom, the President hoped, as his press secretary was saying.

President Shahabuddin presented a copy of his book “Egiye Jabe Bangladesh” (Bangladesh will go ahead) to the Prime Minister.

The President and the Prime Minister also enquired about the health and personal wellbeing of each others.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and his spouse Dr. Rebecca Sultana greeted the Prime Minister with a bouquet of flowers on her arrival at Bangabhaban.