Court ask to submit report over Gulistan blast on June 20

A Dhaka court on Sunday set June 20 for submitting the investigation report in a case filed over a blast in a seven-storey building in the capital’s Gulistan area on March 7.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farah Diba Chonda passed the order as the concerned investigation officer failed to submit the report on Sunday.

Police filed the case with Bangshal Police Station on March 9.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Alam on March 9 had placed three people, including two owners of the building, Queen Tower, on two-day remand each in the case.

The deadly blast took place in the basement of the building at around 4.50 pm on March 7, killing around 10 people on the spot and injuring many more.