Indefinite transport strike in Sunamganj from May 29

The transport workers have called an indefinite strike in Sunamganj from May 29 protesting assaulting the transport workers and vandalizing vehicles and demanding case withdrawal and an end to extortion from the bus drivers.

Sunamganj district bus, minibus and microbus workers union announced the strike in a press conference at Sunam New Bus Stand on Sunday afternoon.

General Secretary of the union Nurul Islam said earlier forming human chain, they pressed home their three-point demand to the administration in this regard but the authorities concern did not take it into account.

He said the workers decided to observe work abstention for an indefinite period from May 3 but they called off the programme at the request of the police and considering Secondary School Certificate exams.

But the administration did not keep commitment and so they called an indefinite strike from May 29.