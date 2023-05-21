Rescue works completed, Sylhet’s train services resume

Sylhet’s rail communication with Dhaka and Chattogram was restored around 12:30pm on Sunday after around seven hours of disruption.

Md Toufiq Azim, trafic inspector of Kulaura railway section, said after completing the salvage operation of the derailed three bogies, the train movement became normal.

A train of Kalni Express left Bhanu Station for Dhaka at 12:30pm, he said.

Earlier at 5am, the authorities suspended the train movement on the route due to rescue operation which was restored at 8pm on Saturday after 15 hours of suspension following a derailment at Lawachhara National Park in Moulvibazar’s Sreemangal upazila.

Around 5am on Saturday, the engine and two coaches of Sylhet-bound Udayan Express from Chattogram derailed after being hit by a leaning tree at Lawachhara National Park. Following the derailment, the authorities suspended the train movement on the Dhaka and Chattogram routes.

Later, it was resumed from 8pm after some rescue works.

But, the train services again halted from an early hours as two relief trains from Akaura and Kulaura stations started rescue works from 5am on Sunday.