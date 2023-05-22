Osamni Medical`s burn unit services begin soon

Preparations are underway to set up a 100-bed burn unit at MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet to provide quick and improved medical care to patients who have been burnt by fire. After the tender in 2018, there was a delay due to various reasons, but finally the burn unit from 3rd to 7th floor of the hospital is being built.

About 8 lakh people are victims of fire accidents in the country every year. 21 percent of burn patients from Dhaka and surrounding districts go to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in the capital for treatment.

But 79 percent of those who came from far away failed to get admitted to hospital within the golden hour (first 24 hours of the accident). This results in increased harm to the patient. To deal with such a situation, separate burn units with 100 beds are being built outside Dhaka.

It is known that it is being implemented under the ‘100 bedded burn unit’ project. The work has already started since last January. The project is scheduled to be completed by June 2025. The cost of the project has been estimated at 456 crores. On December 7, 2021, ECNEC meeting approved the project of setting up burn units in five districts. In addition to the government’s own financing, the Saudi government has given a loan to this project.

Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital Director Brigadier General Dr. Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan said that the work of the burn unit will start in Osmani Medical College Hospital very soon. In addition to the government’s own financing, the Saudi government has given a loan to this project. It was tendered in 2018. Now Abro’s review is going on as the prices of the goods have gone up.

Mahbubur Rahman said that this complete burn unit will be from three floors to seven floors of the hospital. However, as there is an ICU in the second floor of the hospital, the patients may face some problems during the construction work of the burn unit. In that case, he may have to be transferred to ten locks in a 20-bed ICU ward for one month.

He said that PWD has been asked to start work immediately. He believes that the burn unit can be commissioned within a year if the work starts.