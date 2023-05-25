Gazipur City Corporation polls underway

Voting in the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) election began at 8am on Thursday in a peaceful manner.

The voting is being held under Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 480 polling centers under the GCC areas.

Eight candidates are contesting for mayoral posts in the election and there are 248 councillors and 79 female councilor candidates.

The GCC, constituted with a total of 57 wards, has some 11,794,76 voters. Of them, 5,92,762 are male voters, 5,86,696 are female voters and the rest 18 are hijras.

Tight security

A total of 13,000 law enforcers have been deployed to maintain law and order during the election. Twenty platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members have also been deployed alongside 30 teams of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Ansar members.

Mobile teams are there in 57 wards.