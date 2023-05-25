PM Sheikh Hasina returns home from Qatar

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home on Thursday morning wrapping up her three-day official visit to Qatar.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the premier and her entourage members, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 5.58am.

Earlier, the flight departed Hamad International Airport at 10.25pm local time (01:25am BST) for Dhaka, BSS reports.

On May 22, Sheikh Hasina arrived in Doha on a three-day official visit to attend the 3rd Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) at the invitation of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

During the visit, Sheikh Hasina joined the Qatar Economic Forum, met with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani at Amiri Diwan, held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and a meeting with President of Rwanda Paul Kagame.

Besides, Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi met her.

Saudi Arabian Minister of Investment Khalid A. Al-Falih and Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim also jointly called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The premier also addressed the students of Qatar University and visited Awsaj Academy, a specialized school for the children with special needs, which runs under Qatar Foundation in Doha.