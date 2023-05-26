Speaker visits Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Japan

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today visited the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Japan.

Executive Directors of the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation Ito Yoichi and Hironobu Takagi welcomed the speaker, said a press release.

A delegation from Bangladesh, including Ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed, Ruhul Haque, Abul Kalam Md Ahsanul Haque Chowdhury, Badruddoza Md Farhad Hossain, Khadijatul Anwar and Kaniz Fatema Ahmed, accompanied her during the visit.

Besides, Additional Secretary of the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat Md Nuruzzaman, Private Secretary to the Speaker MA Kamal Billah, Director (Mass Communication) Md Tariq Mahmud and Assistant Private Secretary to the Speaker Md Rashed Iqbal Chowdhury were present there, among others.

The speaker is scheduled to return home on May 29.