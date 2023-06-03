England beat Ireland by 10 wickets in lone Test

England overpowered Ireland by 10 wickets to win their Ashes warm-up Test at Lord’s on Saturday.

It took England just four balls to score the 11 runs they needed for victory, with Zak Crawley hitting three fours off Mark Adair.

Ireland, yet to win any of their seven Tests, did well to take the match beyond tea on the third day of four as they avoided an innings defeat with a score of 362.

A record Ireland stand of 163 between the seventh-wicket duo of Andy McBrine (86 not out) and Adair (88) kept England at bay in an innings where home fast bowler Josh Adair marked his Test debut by taking 5-66.