Jamaat wants to sit for dialogue on caretaker govt after a decade

Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh has announced that there will be no election in Bangladesh without the caretaker government in power.

The party’s top leaders also announced to sit for talks with the government over holding the next general elections under a caretaker government.

Speaking at a rally at Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) Auditorium at Ramna in the capital on Saturday afternoon, the Jamaat leaders said they would do whatever needed to do to press home the demand of carataker government.

After long 10 years, Jamaat was accorded permission by the government to hold hold rally in the capital in broad-daylight. Leaders and workers of the party thronged the rally from different parts of the country. The presence of leaders and workers had spread to the nearby roads crossing the boundaries of the venue. A large number of police personnel were deployed in the area centering the rally.

Addressing the rally as the chief guest, Jamaat’s central nayebe amir Syed Abdullah Md Taher said: “Let’s forget 2014, 2018, but we won’t let forget 2023. This time the election will be held under a caretaker government. We want caretaker government from out bitter experiences of the past. Instead of giving a detailed explanation, I would say this year’s election will be held under a caretaker government, caretaker government, and caretaker government. We will do whatever we need to do to realise that demand.”

The Jamaat leader said impartial election is a major pre-condition for a free, faire and neutral election. He also laid emphasis on dialogue with the government. Addressing the government, he said, “If the Awami League understands and wants an impartial election, we will request them to sit for a dialogue where we will discuss how an neutral election can be held under a caretaker government.”

The Dhaka City South Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh organised the rally to press home its demands of holding next general election under a caretaker government, getting release of jailed leaders and lowring the prices of essentials in the market.

Presided over by Nurul Islam Bulbul, amir of the organisation, the rally was also addressed by Jamaat’s assistant secretary generak Hamidur Rahman Azad, Moulana Abdul Halim, and many others.