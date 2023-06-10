Conspirators get united when election approaches: Kamal

The conspirators get united and start new conspiracies when election approaches, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said.

“Many parties do not participate in the election and they keep clamoring so that the election do not to take place,” the minister said these while addressing at an anti-drugs and terrorism rally held in Dhaka’s Dhamrai on Saturday.

The Home Minister said Sheikh Hasina-led government never does conspiracy. Various conspiracies are going on against the government at home and abroad as election approaches, he added.

Kamal said that all conspiracies will be thwarted with help of the people.

He said people want the continuity of the government as Awami League believes in power of the people.

“We provide electricity in every house. The prices of oil, gas and transportation cost have increased three to four times due to the war. Load shedding is occurring due to this reason. There will be no more electricity crisis by the end of this month. Prices of essentials have increased. That is why we are giving subsidy,” said the minister.

Chaired by Dhaka district superintendent of police Muhammad Asaduzzaman, the rally was addressed, among others, by Benjir Ahmed, MP and DIG Syed Nazrul Islam.