Garment workers block Dhaka-Sylhet highway for arrears

Demanding due salaries and bonus, the employees of a garment factory in Narayanganj’s Rupganj took to the street on Tuesday morning and, later, blocked Dhaka-Sylhet highway

The angry workers of a readymade garment factory of Robintex Ltd came to their workplace in Aukhab area at 8am and started demonstration inside the factory as the authorities failed to pay their two months’ dues within the fixed time.

At one stage, they went out of the factory and blocked the Dhaka-Sylhet highway.

The workers alleged that the authorities did not pay the salaries of 6,000-7,000 employees for the last two months. They have already met the owners’ group four times. They assured them of giving the arrears but, later, did not pay the due amount.

It is very difficult for the workers to pay their house rent and also to live without money.

For this, they started demonstration today.

Rupganj Police Station OC AFM Sayed said, “We talked to the factory owners. They will pay the workers’ half dues today and the rest dues on Thursday.”

They requested them to join their works.