Govt’s knees start trembling after US imposes sanctions: Fakhrul

Government’s knees have started trembling after the United States impose sanctions on it, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a rally of Chattogram Division BNP at Kazir Dewri in the port city on Wednesday (June 14, 2023).

Mirza Fakhrul said: “They (Awami League government) claim that they are not afraid of the sanctions or the new US visa policy. They have become so scared that their knees have started trembling, because all their belongings have been kept abroad. They siphoned off their money abroad. You will not be spared if you resort to vote rigging in the next general elections, if you try to hold day’s vote at night, or you try to hold any ‘kutta marka’ election. You will not get spared. You will not be spared anymore.”

The BNP Secretary General said, “We’ve become so ashamed that we can’t show our faces. The US has imposed sanctions on us. It is sanction from the US. Why? Who used the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) to pick up my brothers from their homes and subsequently make them the victims of enforced disappearances.”

Fakhrul said the Awami League leaders are making fortune using people’s money. “Nobody is getting benefit except those who are involved in Awami politics. They have snatched away our rights. They have snatched away our voting rights. They have also deprived us from receiving justice even from higher courts. They have destroyed the parliament. They have broken the election system completely. They have won the mayoral elections in Barishal and Khulna forcibly though got defeated to the mother of Jahangir in Gazipur.”

He said Barishal’s peer saheb is an alem. Everyone respects him. Even, he was subsequently beaten by Awami League. This is a proof of election under Awami League government.

Suspecting that Begum Khaleda Zia was made the victim of slow poisoning, Fakhrul said the BNP Chairperson was kept confined to her house implicating her in false cases. She was not only kept house arrest. She is now very sick. “We told them repeatedly that release her from house arrest. We don’t know whether she was made a victim of slow poisoning or not, because she is not supposed to be so sick as she is now. We had to take her to hospital again. She is now fighting for her life.”

The rally was also addressed by BNP Vice-Chairman Abdullah Al Noman, standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Jubo Dal president Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, among others.