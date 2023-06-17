Can drinking milk protect you from diabetes?

People with diabetes have to be very careful while designing their diets as it may affect their blood sugar levels.

Milk is usually considered a crucial part of our diet being high on protein, calcium, healthy fats and other vital nutrients.

However, in recent years there has been a debate on whether or not people with the metabolic disorder should consume milk on a regular basis.

Milk may have unhealthy fats that can increase risk of cardiovascular disease associated with diabetes. However, a recent research suggests that milk and dairy products, especially fermented ones, were associated with a decreased risk of developing diabetes.

Additionally, they offered protection against metabolic syndrome and obesity. This means a glass of milk every day can protect one from diabetes.

Later research revealed that milk and dairy products also help to prevent metabolic syndrome obesity, and hypertension.