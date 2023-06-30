7 Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims die in a day; death toll stands at 43

The Holy Hajj of this year was observed in the Kingdom of the Saudi Arabia (KSA) amid intense heat. More than 6,500 Hajj pilgrims suffered heat stroke in three days.

In addition, seven Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims died on Thursday. Till date, some 43 Bangladeshi pilgrims died. Of them, there are 35 males and eight females. In Macca, some 35 pilgrims from Bangladesh died while the rest died in Madinah.

The information was learnt from the bulletin of the Ministry of Religious Affairs published every day on Holy Hajj of 2023.

Besides, Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim confirmed this information on the day of Eid-ul-Azha in Bangladesh.

In a status on the Facebook page, Shahadat Hossain said some 43 Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims died in the KSA till 5:00pm (Bangladesh time) on Thursday. Of them, seven pilgrims died in a day.