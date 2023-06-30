US-Bangla to launch Dhaka-Delhi flights from July

US-Bangla Airlines will launch direct flights to India’s Delhi from the last week of July.

The airlines, primarily, will operate direct flights on the Dhaka-Delhi route four days a week– Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday to Delhi, says a press release.

The airline’s fleet consists of 19 aircraft, including eight Boeing 737-800s and six brand-new ATR 72-600s. For the first time, two Airbus 330 will join the fleet from next August. US-Bangla plans to operate flights to Jeddah using the two new aircrafts.

At present, US-Bangla operates flights to Kolkata and Chennai in India, as well as several cities in the Middle East, such as Dubai, Sharjah, Muscat, Doha, and popular Asian destinations Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Male, Bangkok, and Guangzhou.

Apart from international routes, the airline operates flights to all domestic routes in Bangladesh, especially from Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Sylhet, Saidpur, Jashore, Rajshahi and Barishal.

Also, it operates flights from Jashore to Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar and from Saidpur to Chattogram.