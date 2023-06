The return Hajj flights for Bangladeshi pilgrims from Saudi Arabia are set begin from Sunday and will continue till August 2.

A total of 1,22,884 people went to Saudi Arabia from Bangladesh this year.

Meanwhile, 43 Bangladeshi pilgrims — 35 men, and eight women, died in Saudi Arabia while performing the Hajj rituals.

Meanwhile, airline authorities advise pilgrims not to bring Zamzam water.