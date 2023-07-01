Govt will have to find out ways to resolve political crisis: Fakhrul

The government itself will have to find out a way holding dialogues with all political parties to resolve the current political crisis in the country, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

“If the government does have any feeling for the country’s people and if they have any patriotism, they will have to find out a way discussing with all political parties to resolve the existing political crisis of Bangladesh,” he said.

“If the government wants, they can bring the caretaker government system back amending the constitution at any time as it happened in the past,” he also said.

The BNP Secretary General made the remarks while sharing his opinion at a meeting with journalists at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office in the capital on Saturday afternoon.

In the context of a united movement, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir laid emphasis on launching a one-point movement with other political parties.

“We have been struggling over the last one year to press home our various demands. People also took to the street. You have already known that we are going to fresh road march programmes. We hope that we will launch one-point movement soon,” he said.

Explaining their one-point movement, the BNP Secretary General said they have reached a consensus with other political parties about resignation of the present government from power, dissolve of parliament, election under a new caretaker government, and formation of a new election commission. “Now, we want to launch a vigorous movement to oust the government from power,” he said.

The BNP Secretary General mentioned that their movement would be somewhat different this time. “We’re not going to enforce any programme like hartal (general strike) and road blockade. But, if the government pushes us towards those programmes, we will have no alternative. The government can bring the caretaker system back if it sincerely wants. It totally depends on their good will.”