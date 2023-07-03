President returns home after performing Hajj

President Mohammed Shahabuddin returned home this morning from Saudi Arabia after performing the holy Hajj.

A VVIP aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the President and his entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport here at 1:47am today.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen, Dean of Diplomatic Corps, chiefs of the three services, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and concerned high civil and military officials received the President at the VVIP lounge of the airport.

Before leaving the Saudi Arabia, the President offered jiarat at the Rauza Mubarak of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him).

Earlier, at the Prince Muhammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, Deputy Governor of Madinah Ohaib Al Shehli, Head of Royal Protocol of Madinah Ibrahim Al Bari and Ambassador of Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia Dr. Md Javed Patwari saw the President off at about 4pm yesterday (KSA local time).

The President left Dhaka for Saudi Arabia on June 23 to perform holy hajj as a royal guest of the Saudi King.