Sylhet city mayor Anwaruzzaman Chowdhurys sworn in

Newly elected mayors of two city corporations, AHM Khairuzzaman Liton of Rajshahi and Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury of Sylhet, took oath of office today.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administered the oath at a ceremony held at the Shapla Hall of her office, reports BSS.

Later, 76 newly elected councillors of general wards and female councillors of the reserved seats of two city corporations were also sworn in at the same venue.

Of them, 40 councillors are from Rajshahi and 36 from Sylhet city.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam administered the oath to the councillors.

Local Government Division Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim conducted the oath-taking ceremony.

State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee was present on the dais.

On June 21 last, Awami League mayoral candidate AHM Khairuzzaman Liton won the Rajshahi City Corporation election with 160,290 votes defeating his nearest rival Islami Andolon Bangladesh’s Md Murshid Alam who bagged only 13,483 votes.

On the same day, Awami League mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury won the Sylhet City Corporation election with 118,614 votes defeating his nearest rival Jatiya Party contender Nazrul Islam Babu who secured 50,321 votes.