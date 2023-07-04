Momen urges ICC to settle Rohingya persecution case soon

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday urged the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to settle the Rohingya persecution case soon as “Justice delayed is justice denied.”

“We want to see that this case would not be lingered … the sooner it’s over the better for Rohingyas,” he told reporters as visiting ICC Prosecutor Karim AA Khan called on him in the afternoon at the foreign ministry in Dhaka, BSS reports.

The foreign minister said he urged the prosecutor to put more efforts or settlement the Rohingya genocide case with the ICC as soon as possible.

Momen said the prosecutor sought more information from the Bangladesh government regarding forcibly displaced Rohoingyas. “We will share these (information)… We have no reason not to,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a press release, the foreign ministry said that the foreign minister appreciated the commendable work of the ICC in ensuring justice and accountability around the world during the meeting.

Momen assured Bangladesh’s all possible support and cooperation to the Office of the Prosecutor of ICC concerning its investigation into the “Situation in Bangladesh/Myanmar (Rohingya case).”