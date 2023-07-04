Shah Rukh Khan meets with accident on set, undergoes surgery in US: Report

Indian film actor Shah Rukh Khan reportedly met with an accident on the sets of one of his projects in Los Angeles. As per a new report on Tuesday, after the accident, Shah Rukh underwent surgery in the US, reports Hindustan Times.

All about Shah Rukh’s surgery

The actor was reportedly spotted with a bandage on his nose. Shah Rukh Khan is now back in India and has been ‘recuperating at home’. So far, neither Shah Rukh nor his team has issued any statement regarding the accident.

A source told ETimes, “SRK was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital.”

It also added, “His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry and that King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose Shah Rukh Khan is now back in the country, recuperating at home.”

Shah Rukh had surgeries previously too

Shah Rukh is not new to getting injured. In his nearly 31-year-long Bollywood career, he has been hurt several times. In 2017, he underwent minor surgery. The actor also underwent surgery after facing a knee injury while shooting for Raees. In 2013, Shah Rukh underwent his eighth surgery after the completion of Chennai Express shoot. Shah Rukh Khan had to undergo surgery in 2009 as well to rectify the tear on his left shoulder.

Shah Rukh completed 31 years in Bollywood recently

Recently, Shah Rukh completed 31 years in the Hindi film industry. He had organized an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter on the occasion. One of his fans asked him about his popular song Chaiyya Chaiyya being performed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the United States. One of the social media users tweeted, “Sir Chaiyya Chaiyya chants welcomed Modi Ji in US….What do you wanna say about this?” He replied, “Wish I was there to dance to it….but they wouldn’t allow a train inside I guess??!!!”

Shah Rukh’s projects

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh made his much-awaited comeback after a hiatus of four years with Siddharth Anand’s blockbuster action-thriller Pathaan, which was released in January this year. He will be next seen in the upcoming action-thriller Jawan, which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film is expected to have high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced the actioner. He also has director Rajkumar Hirani’s next Dunki opposite actor Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of Dunki is still awaited.