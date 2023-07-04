PM Sheikh Hasina unveils foundation stones of 6 projects, opens Copyright Bhaban

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday unveiled the foundation stones of six development projects under the Cultural Affairs Ministry, including the multi-storey building for the Department of Public Libraries.

The PM also opened the newly constructed Copyright Bhaban in Dhaka for the Copyright Office of Bangladesh, reports UNB.

The premier unveiled the foundation plaques and inaugurated the Copyright Bhaban, joining a function at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium of Bangladesh National Museum through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The five other projects are Rose Garden in old Dhaka, Kabi Nazrul Institute Bhaban in Dhaka, President Md Abdul Hamid Shilpakala Academy and Regional Cultural Centre at Mithamoin in Kishoreganj, Muktagacha Cultural Centre in Mymensingh, and Children’s Library at the National Museum.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid chaired the function, while Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmed delivered the welcome speech.