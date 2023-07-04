Dengue: DSCC starts 3-day ‘combing operation’, one fined

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has launched a three-day ‘combing operation’ at 25 wards to destroy Aedes mosquitoes and its breeding grounds.

The city corporation’s chief executive officer Md MIzanur Rahman inaugurated the campaign at 10am on Tuesday at ward no 41.

On the first day of the campaign, Aedes mosquito larvae were found inside and around the boundary of several houses and establishment. Then DSCC team warned the owners of those houses and establishment. The team fined Tk 20,000 to a owner of a under-construction building as Aedes larvae was found inside his house.

Among others, the chief health officer of the city corporation Dr Fazle Shamsul Kabir, regional executive officer of region-5 Mohammad Sakhawat Hossain Sarkar and ward no 41 councilor Sarwar Hasan Alo were present.