516 deaths in 559 road accidents in June: Road Safety Foundation

As many as 516 people died and 812 were injured in 559 road accidents throughout Bangladesh in June this year, according to the latest report of Road Safety Foundation (RSF).

The report released today says that 169 people were killed in 207 motorcycle accidents across the country — 33.75% of the total deaths.

Among the dead, 78 were women and 114 children.

Nine people were dead and seven were missing in nine waterways accidents while at least 18 people were killed and eleven were injured in 21 railway accidents during the same period. At least 38 sacrificial animals were also killed in accidents during this period.

RSF prepared the data based on reports published by nine national dailies, seven online news portals and electronic media.

At least 99 pedestrians were killed in road accidents, which is 19.18 percent of the total deaths. Some 76 drivers and their assistants were killed, which is 14.72 percent of the total deaths.

According to RSF’s observation and analysis, the highest number, 247, (44.18%) of the accidents occurred on regional roads, 182 (32.55%) on national highways, 59 (10.55%) on rural roads, and 3 (0.53%) on urban roads.

On the other hand, 268 (47.94%), the highest among the total accidents, occurred due to losing control over the wheel, 109 (19.49%) due to collision, 97 accidents (17.35 percent) happened due to pedestrians being run over, 72 incidents (12.88 percent ) involved hitting the rear side of vehicles, and 13 (2.32%) occurred due to other reasons.