Make country’s economy stronger, PM tells businessmen

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday urged the businessmen to make the country’s economy stronger, saying that the government is always beside them.

“Make the country’s economy stronger. We are always beside you (businessmen),” she said.

The premier was addressing the Business Conference on Building Smart Bangladesh in city’s Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) as chief guest. Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) arranged the event, BSS reports.

She urged the businessmen to explore new markets and products for the export basket using their innovative ideas. The government will always stand beside them, she added.

Sheikh Hasina said that Awami League never judge any businessman seeing their political affiliation.

“Political affiliation of the businessmen is not important to us. We always think about the welfare of the people of the country,” she said.

In this regard, she mentioned that irrespective of the political affiliations, the government gives scope to all which is beneficial for the people of the country.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman were preset as special guests.

In his welcome address, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin highlighted the economical development of Bangladesh under the present government, led by Awami League, and said that leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is needed for continuing the development and progress of Bangladesh.

“Sheikh Hasina has to be the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for businesses, development and progress of the country,” he added.

Former FBCCI Presidents Yousuf Abdullah Harun, Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Mir Nasir Hossain and Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, National Association of Small and Cottage Industry President Mirza Nurul Goni Shovon, Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) President Mohammad Abul Basher, BASIS President Russel T Ahmed, Bangladesh Shop Owners’ Association President Helal Uddin, former President of Bangladesh Jute Spinners Association Sheikh Nasir Uddin, BCI President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury, PRAN-RFL Group Chairman Ahsan Khan Chowdhury,

Former MCCI President Nihad Kabir, Chattogram Women Chamber President Monwara Hakim Ali, MCCI President Saiful Islam, BTMA President Mohammad Ali, Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI) Senior Vice President Abdul Muktadir, Meghna Group Chairman Mostafa Kamal, HSBC Bangladesh CEO Md Mahbub-Ur Rahman, FICCI President Naser Izaz Bijoy, Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BWCCI) President Salima Ahmad, JBCCI President MYUNG-HO LEE, Regional Head, Bangladesh, and Pakistan Inditex Javier Carlos Santonja Olcina, BGMEA President Faruk Hassan, BKMEA President AKM Salim Osman, Bengal Group Chairman Morshed Alam, former FBCCI President AK Azad, Leather goods and Footwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Bangladesh President Syed Nasim Manzur, Bangladesh Association of Banks Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder, Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, International Chambers of Commerce Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman, DCCI President Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar, FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam, among others, also spoke.

During their speeches, all the business leaders expressed their trust and confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. They also said that leadership of Sheikh Hasina is needed in the coming days for the economical development and progress of Bangladesh.

The business leaders highlighted the development activities especially the mega projects of the present government which has changed the socioeconomic status of Bangladesh unprecedentedly in last 14 and half years.

“There is no alternative to Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh,” said the business leaders, uttering their solidarity with the vision and leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

Irrespective of all political thinking, the businessmen want the continuity of the government to uphold the progress and development of Bangladesh.

At the outset of the conference, a theme song on FBCCI’s 50 years and its contribution to the country’s economy and development during this journey was played. An audio-visual on the outcome of Bangladesh Business Summit-2023 was also screened.

The prime minister also unveiled the report prepared compiling the outcome of Bangladesh Business Summit-2023.