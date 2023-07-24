Inu, Menon, Dilip leave for China

The top leaders of the left-leaning political parties of ruling Awami League-led 14-party alliance left for Kunming of China on Monday at the invitation of the Communist Party of China.

The delegation members include Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) president Hasanul Haq Inu, Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon, general secretary Fazley Hossain Badsha, central leader Lutfun Nesa Khan; JSD central committee organising secretary Abdul Alam Swapan and Kushtia district committee vice president Ahmed Ali.

A flight of China Southern Alliance, carrying the delegation, took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka in the afternoon.

According to sources, the left-leaning leaders will hold several meetings with the leaders of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party.

Chinese embassy officials were present at the airport to bid farewell to the leaders.

The delegation is scheduled to return home on 30 July.