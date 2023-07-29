AL to stage countrywide protests Sunday

Ruling Awami League (AL) on Saturday announced countrywide demonstration for tomorrow, including the capital city.

AL’s general secretary Obaidul Quader said this after the party held an emergency joint meeting at its central office in city’s Bangabandhu Avenue in the afternoon.

The meeting started at about 5.00pm where ongoing political situation of the country was discussed. The president and general secretaries of Dhaka city North-South Awami League and affiliated organisations, party MPs in the city along with a number of AL leaders were present in the meeting with Quader in the chair.

After the emergency meeting, the AL general secretary said it is clear that BNP has resorted to arson terrorism again. Soldiers of Bangabandhu and leaders and activists of AL cannot sit idle in such a situation, he added.

He said, “We will do our duty and will remain in the field till the election period.”

Quader vowed to resist the arson terrorism.

Pointing at BNP’s today’s sit-ins at entry points of the capital city, Quader said, “They (BNP) did arson terrorism today. They set fire on four buses in Matuail area, and also attacked and vandalised police van there. A total of seven buses came under attack and were vandalised.”