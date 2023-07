The gold price climbed above the level of $2,000 per Troy ounce during the trading session at Comex for the first time since June 2 of this year, according to market data.

The gold price had reached $2,000.4 per Troy ounce (up 0.43%) but then rolled back to $1,998 per Troy ounce, plus 0.35%.

Silver prices at the same ticked up by 0.53% to $24.49 per Troy ounce.