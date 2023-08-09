Construction work of bus terminal at Kanchpur begins

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday inaugurated the construction work of inter-district bus terminal at Kanchpur.

Accosting to a DSCC press release, after completion of the construction work, the services of Sayedabad inter-district bus terminal will be relocated to Kanchpur within the next six months.

The inter-district bus services to 16 districts of Chattogram and Sylhet divisions will be operated from the terminal.

DSCC mayor said after the decision of the meeting of the bus route rationalization committee to make the Dhaka city free from traffic congestions, the construction work of Dhaka City Inter-District Bus Terminal at Kanchpur was inaugurated on Wednesday.

He said after 1984, no inter-district bus terminal was built. Once the terminal is completed, inter-district bus services to 16 districts of Chattogram and Sylhet divisions will be operated from the terminal.

DSCC is constructing the terminal with its own funds and it will take full responsibility to operate it, said Taposh.

The initial phase of the work will cost Tk 28 crore. The initial phase of work will be completed in the next six months, the mayor said.