Viqarunnisa teacher dies of dengue

A female teacher of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College died of dengue fever at a private hospital in the capital city early Friday.

Deceased Morsheda Begum, a teacher of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College. She breathed her last around 6:30 am while undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Moghbazar.

Viqarunnisa Noon School and College Principal (Acting) Keka Roy Chowdhury and the deceased’s colleagues confirmed the matter.

They said Morsheda has recently been infected with cancer and fell ill after taking her first chemotherapy.

Later, she underwent a Dengue test and the result came out positive, they added.

She was taken to the hospital’s intensive care unit as her platelets dropped below 1000 and died there while undergoing treatment.