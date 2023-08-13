2 US congressmen pay tribute to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi 32

Two visiting US Congressmen Ed Case and Richard McCormick on Sunday visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka.

They paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait, reports UNB.

Officials briefed them and gave them a tour of the museum.

The congressmen are scheduled to meet with government representatives and leaders of various political parties.

Case and McCormick will visit Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar on Monday and hold meetings with various stakeholders.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen held meeting with the visiting members of the United States Congress at the State Guest House Padma on Sunday afternoon.

Congressman McCormick is representing the Republican Party from Georgia, and Case is from the Democratic Party, Hawaii.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas was also present in the meeting.

From the Bangladesh side, among others, Special Envoy to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury; Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Kazi Nabil Ahmed; and Mohammad A. Arafat were present at the meeting.