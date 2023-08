A student of class four, Juairiya Bint Saifuddin made an artwork on the National Mourning Day of Bangladesh.

Juairiya Bint Saifuddin from Dhaka, Bangladesh, a student of class four, age 10, Academia School, Lalmatia Campus, her hobby is painting.

She have several paintings of her own and had two art exhibitions in Patuakhali and Dhaka, this year she made an artwork on the National Mourning Day of Bangladesh.