Govt starts ‘militant drama’ to confuse Western powers: Fakhrul

The government is making drama in the name of arresting militants to divert people’s attention from the ongoing movement, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He made the remark while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital on Sunday.

The discussion was organised in observance of the 54th birthday of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s youngest son late Arafat Rahman Koko.

Earlier on Saturday morning, the law enforcers suddenly launched a raid into a house suspecting it a militants’ den at an inaccessible area under Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district. Ten people including women and children were detained from there.

Drawing attention to the raid, Mirza Fakhrul said dramas over militants usually begin whenever the anti-government movement gets momentum. Now the government would divert people’s attention and confuse the Western powers saying “Look, it won’t be possible to rein in militants if we don’t stay in power. They’ve reached this stage by making dramas over the years in such a manner.”

Mirza Fakhrul also alleged that Arafat Rahman Koko had to die a tragic death and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been deprived of proper medical treatment only due to political vengeance.

The BNP Secretary General alleged that Arafat Rahman Koko didn’t feel well in his final days. He had to die a tragic and untimely death due to political vengeance. He didn’t receive proper treatment. It can be said that he died due to lack of treatment. He was not involved in politics, rather he used to be occupied with sports. Arafat Rahman Koko’s only crime was that he was Khaleda Zia’s son, Ziaur Rahman’s son.

Making allegation that the ruling party high-ups constantly seek the death of Khaleda Zia, Fakhrul said: “Khaleda Zia is very sick today. Had it been a civilised country, the government would have taken initiatives for better treatment of Khaleda Zia, because doctors are repeatedly saying that the advanced treatment which Khaleda Zia needs right now is not possible to provide in Bangladesh. She will have to shift to a developed country where her treatment is available. But, the government has reached at such a stage of vengenace that they constantly want Khaleda Zia’s death.”

At that time, Fakhrul told the party leaders and workers that they must be confirmed that a change is coming. “You must be confirmed that a major change is coming. Change will take place, truth will become victorious, and democracy will win.”