Some foreign countries want to create unstable situation in Bangladesh: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday alleged that the secret motive of some of the foreign countries is to use the Bay of Bengal as they are showing interest in the next election.

“They want to create an unstable situation in the country on different excuses, including election, democracy and different other names, so that they can use the Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal. The purpose of some of them is to attack different countries in this region and destroy those countries,” she said without mentioning the name of any country.

Sheikh Hasina said that their purpose is neither (arrangement of) an election nor democracy. “They want to create obstacles to the development journey of Bangladesh. It is the reality,” she said.

The premier said this while chairing the commemorative discussion meeting organised by AL, marking the National Mourning Day 2023 in the city’s Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC), reports BSS.

She said the Bay of Bengal is a very important place in terms of geographical location as it is in the Indian Ocean, which is the safest and undisputed waterway for international goods transportation. So, they want to create a situation in this country on the excuse of election, democracy and different other names so that they can use the Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal.

Criticising the local supporters of the foreign forces, Sheikh Hasina said there are some clowns in the country, who speak in their tune not understanding and realising this reality. “They (local clowns) are doing these in many ways just for some pennies,” she said.

The premier asked the people of Bangladesh to remain vigilant in this regard. “I believe that the countries located in the Indian Ocean region should remain conscious enough in this regard,” she said.

She said the BNP knows they won’t come to power through election by people’s votes, and that is why the party is engaged in conspiracy to thwart the next election.

“BNP, the party of killers of Father of the Nation which is involved in terrorism, militancy, bombing and grenade attacks, knows that they will never come to power through elections and they will not get the votes of the people, and that is why they are engaged in conspiracy to make the election questionable and foil the election,” she said.

Pointing out that BNP has been plotting since 1975, she said they have plotted and played ducks and drakes with the fate of the countrymen.

“People of this country got independence only when they voted in favour of boat. Today, they are able to eat, get electricity, get roads, get employment and the fate of people has changed – what Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman always wanted,” she added.

Mentioning that after losing parents, brothers and others, Sheikh Hasina said that she came to the country with only one promise that “I will not let this independence, achieved by the blood of millions of martyrs, to be failed.”

“I wouldn’t let anybody play ducks and drakes with the fate of the people of the country until I am alive,” she said.

In this regard, she urged the countrymen to be aware of conspiracy so that no one could destroy the fate of Bangladesh through any type of plot.

The premier said her government strengthened the foundation of democracy and ensured the voting rights of the people, uplifted the socio-economic condition of the people, brought down the poverty rate to 18.6 percent from 41 percent and extreme poverty rate to 5.7 per cent from 25 per cent.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader delivered the opening speech.

AL Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, Presidium Members Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Advocate Kamrul Islam and Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Organising Secretary SM Kamal Hossain, Central Working Committee Member Advocate Tarana Halim, Dhaka South City General Secretary Humayun Kabir, and Dhaka North AL City General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi also spoke.

AL publicity and publication secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap and his deputy Syed Abdul Awal Shameem moderated the discussion.

At the outset, one-minute silence was observed to pay tribute to Bangabandhu, his family members and other martyrs of the dreadful night of August 15, 1975.