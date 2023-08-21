BNP chalks out programmes to celebrate 45th founding anniv on Sept 1

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Monday chalked out various programmes, including a rally and a discussion, to celebrate its 45th founding anniversary on September 1.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programmes at a press briefing at its Nayapaltan central office after a joint meeting of the party and its associate bodies, reports UNB.

As per the programmes, the party flag will be hoisted atop the Nayapaltan central office and all other offices of BNP across the country at 6 am on September 1.

Besides, BNP senior leaders will place wreaths and offer fateha at the grave of its founder Ziaur Rahman at 11am on the day.

Fakhrul said they will arrange a discussion either on August 31 or on September 2, marking the founding anniversary.

He said they also decided to take out a rally on the occasion.

The BNP leader said the final dates and venues for the discussion and rally will be announced later after discussion at their standing committee meeting today (Monday).

BNP’s associate bodies and all their units across the country will mark the day with due respect by holding various programmes, including discussions and rallies.

On September 1, 1978, Ziaur Rahman formed BNP with a 19-point programme to build a self-reliant Bangladesh. BNP ruled the country for several terms.