Use new technology to spread the message of Bangabandhu: President

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Saturday hoped that the ICT department would make continuous efforts to highlight the history of Bangabandhu, Bengali and Bangladesh through the innovation, dissemination and use of new technologies.

He also urged all concerned to play an important role in establishing Bangladesh as a developed and smart state in the world.

The president said while addressing a function at the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban where the animated movie ‘Mujib Bhai’ was screened this evening.

The movie was based on the “The Unfinished Memoirs” of Bangabandhu Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

President Shahabuddin said that the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bengalis and Bangladesh are complementary to each other and identical entities.

“The humanitarian Bangabandhu believed in non-communal spirit and economic equality,” he said.

The President said, “Bangabandhu Mujib, throughout his life and works, sacrifices and all moral human qualities, was indeed a unique Bengali.”

In different democratic movements – from the Language Movement to the achievement of country’s independence – Bangabandhu also proved himself as a unique person with a non-communal spirit and a combination of rare human qualities, he categorically mentioned.

Referring to the then Calcutta riots, the President said since his boyhood to student life, there were many instances that Bangabandhu played a unique role as a non-communal personality.

Reminiscing about his meeting with President Bangabandhu, Mohammed Shahabuddin, a Valiant Freedom Fighter, said, “I am proud of the Father of the Nation. I had the good fortune to be in his presence six times – twice before independence and four times after independence.”

“Unfortunately, I last met Bangabandhu in January 1975. Bangabandhu selected me joint general secretary of Pabna district unit of Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League (BAKSAL),” he added.

Referring to the animation movie ‘Mujib Bhai’ as an attempt to transform from “Digital Bangladesh” to “Smart Bangladesh”, the President expressed his sincere thanks to the director, producer, and others concerned to the movie.

The animation movie ‘Mujib Bhai’ produced by the ICT Department would be able to convey to the present and future generations about the life and work of Bangabandhu and the history of the country’s Independence and Liberation Struggle, the President hoped.

Animation is a fun and powerful medium that plays a leading role in the cartoon, film and gaming industries. Animation allows the content to truly express itself through the use of imaginative imagery, special effects, lighting, music and voice over free storytelling. It is science, a powerful integrated pursuit of art, comedy, literature, music and more.

The President said the movie “Mujib Bhai” depicts Bangabandhu’s life journey, struggle and the immense love and poignant influence he had among the countrymen.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister, ICT Division, Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, delivered the welcome speech on the occasion.

President’s wife Professor Dr. Rebecca Sultana, Secretaries of the President’s Office and ICT Department, senior military and civil officials, among others, were present there.