Chief Justice calls on President Shahabuddin at Bangabahaban

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique on Monday paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban.

President’s press secretary Joynal Abedin briefed the reporters after the meeting.

During the meeting, the Chief Justice briefed the President on the overall activities of the Supreme Court.

President Shahabuddin expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court’s proceedings and expressed hope that the Judiciary will continue its relentless efforts to ensure that the people get justice within a short period of time.

During the meeting, President’s Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam and Secretary (attached) Md. Wahidul Islam Khan were also present.