Macron likely to visit Dhaka after attending G20 summit

French President Emmanuel Macron is likely to visit Bangladesh after attending the G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi in September, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said in Dhaka on Wednesday.

“The President of France has been invited to visit Bangladesh and if he comes, Bangladesh will welcome him,” he told reporters after attending a discussion at the Foreign Service Academy, reports BSS.

He, however added, “We are yet to finalise it (the visit). We are working on this.”

During the visit, the French president will visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in city’s Dhanmondi to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman apart from holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The foreign minister said Dhaka and Paris the prime ministers would discuss ways to enhance trade and investment, issue related to climate change and regulated migration if French President visits to Bangladesh.

“Women empowerment, enhancing trade and commerce and regulated migration– these are normal issues. Climate change is a big issue. The President of France has taken a leadership role,” Momen said.

The foreign minister said that Bangladesh would raise the loss and damage issue at the discussion over on climate change front.

At the invitation of the President of the French Republic, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited France in November, 2021.

Both Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and French president are scheduled to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.