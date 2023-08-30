British High Commissioner to Bangladesh presents 21 new Chevening Scholarships

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cooke, welcomed the next cohort of Chevening Scholars to her residence in Dhaka on Wednesday 30 August.

Twenty-one young professionals have received awards for the coming academic year and will soon be leaving Bangladesh to begin one-year master’s degrees at some of the UK’s most prestigious universities.

Presenting the awards, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh HE Sarah Cooke, said:

“Many congratulations to everyone who is joining the Chevening programme this year. UK Universities offer world-class teaching and degrees, as well as the chance to experience British culture. Scholars will also build lifelong friendships and join a vibrant global network that includes more than 350 alumni from Bangladesh, and over 50,000 alumni worldwide.

“This year I’m delighted that we have 21 fantastic new scholars from Bangladesh, including 11 women. I hope we will see even more scholars from Bangladesh in the future.”

Applications for Chevening open on 12 September 2023 and close on 7 November 2023. Follow www.chevening.org/apply or @ukinbangladesh for updates.