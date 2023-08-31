India beliefs Bangladesh’s growing capabilities to add value at G-20: Verma

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma on Thursday said New Delhi believed that Bangladesh’s developmental experience and growing capabilities stood to add value to discussions at G-20.

He made remark while speaking an discussion titled “G20 Summit : Dhaka to New Delhi” organised by the Bangladesh foreign ministry at Foreign Service Academy in the capital to mark Dhaka’s participation at the G-20 Summit to be held in New Delhi on 9-10 September 2023 under India’s Presidency, reports BSS.

The envoy said India’s invitation to Bangladesh to participate as a Guest Country during India’s G20 Presidency this year not only reflected the importance India attached to Bangladesh as a close friend and partner, but also highlighted the Bangladesh’s significant development journey.

Verma thanked Bangladesh, as India’s closest neighbor and most special friend, for actively joining and enriching the G-20 deliberations in different domains throughout the year and for making India’s G-20 presidency a great success.

The High Commissioner observed that India’s Presidency of G-20 came at a time when the global recovery was emerging from the shadows of the COVID-19 pandemic and coping with a myriad of challenges that have led to economic slowdown and uncertainty in global economic growth.

He marked including supply chain disruptions, climate change, food and energy security risks, geopolitical uncertainties, inflation, and a looming debt crisis as the current global challenges.

The G20 Presidency has been an important recognition of India’s capabilities to set the agenda and lead the global efforts for collective well-being during these difficult times.

In doing so, Verma noted, India has made special efforts to bring the aspirations and perspectives of the Global South into the priorities and deliberations of G-20.

He described Bangladesh’s participation in G20 this year as a valuable contribution to this goal.

During its G-20 Presidency, he said, India has strived to shape the global agenda based on the vision of “One Earth, One Family, One Future” by bringing enhanced focus on securing inclusive and green growth, pursuing climate action through Prime Minister Modi’s vision of “lifestyle for environment”, building disaster resilience, transitioning to renewable energy, putting technology for people’s empowerment and forging reformed multilateralism.

The High Commissioner stressed that India counts on Bangladesh’s support to translate these ideas into action.

The event was attended by foreign minister Dr A K Abdul Momen, Ambassador-at-large and G-20 Sherpa of Bangladesh Mohammad Ziauddin, as well as members of diplomatic corps and senior officials of foreign and other Ministries of Bangladesh.

The event included panel discussions by diplomats, officials and experts on three key priority areas of India’s G-20 Presidency: Women-led Development, Digital Public Infrastructures, and Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) & Green Development.